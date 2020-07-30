In a story headlined “La Conner School Board passes budget” on page A3 of Wednesday’s newspaper, the expected amount of expenditures for the school district for the 2020-21 school year was incorrect. The district expects $12.69 million in revenues and $12.46 million in expenditures.
The newspaper regrets the error.
