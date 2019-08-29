A story headlined “Changes proposed for overtime pay rules” on Page A3 of Wednesday’s newspaper incorrectly stated the proposed minimum salary levels for exempt salaried employees.

Beginning July 1, 2020, businesses with 50 or fewer employees would have to pay exempt workers at least $35,100 a year, or $675 a week. Businesses with 51 or more employees would have to pay exempt workers at least $49,140 a year, or $945 a week.

Businesses of all sizes would have to pay exempt workers at least $79,872, or about $1,536 a week, by 2026, under the proposal.

The newspaper regrets the errors.

 

