In a story headlined "Sedro-Woolley road project gets underway Monday" on page A3 of Saturday's newspaper, who will pay for the project was incorrect. The city of Sedro-Woolley will compensate BNSF Railway under a state grant to design and construct the first phase of the project.
The newspaper regrets the error.
