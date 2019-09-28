A story on Page A1 of the Sept. 24 Skagit Valley Herald headlined “New 3D Mammogram facility opens in Mount Vernon” contained an error and needs clarification. The Women’s Imaging Center has not only tomosynthesis machines but ultrasound suites and other resources. The technology is not new to the area because both PeaceHealth United General Hospital in Sedro-Woolley and Island Hospital in Anacortes already had 3D mammogram machines.

