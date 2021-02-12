A story headlined "Skagit County to move to Phase 2 on Monday" on page A1 of Friday's newspaper had the incorrect date for the start of Phase 2. After announcing that the region had met the requirements to move to Phase 2 on Thursday afternoon, Gov. Jay Inslee announced the start date of Sunday on Thursday night.
The newspaper regrets the error.
