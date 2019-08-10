A story on page A3 of Friday’s edition headlined “Council races see shake-up after election update” mistakenly published only the Skagit County vote totals in the race for state senator of the 40th Legislative District. State Sen. Liz Lovelett, D-Anacortes, is leading the race with 17,125 votes in the district, with Daniel Miller in second place with 9,867 votes. Carrie Blackwood holds 7,716 votes and Greta Aitken holds 529 votes.

The newspaper regrets the error.

