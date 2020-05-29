In a story on Page A1 on Friday headlined “Skagit COVID-19 numbers fall into Phase 2 threshold,” the number of new COVID-19 cases over the past 14 days was misstated. From May 15-28, the county reported seven new cases among county residents.
The newspaper regrets the error.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.