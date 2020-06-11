A story on Page A1 of Wednesday’s edition headlined “Cascade Mall closing” contained errors.
Zumiez is currently located at the Outlet Shoppes at Burlington, not at the mall, and will remain open.
The story also misspelled the name of Kalahi Martial Arts Academy.
The newspaper regrets the errors.
