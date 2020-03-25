In a story headlined “YMCA to offer emergency child care” on Page A3 of Tuesday’s newspaper, the cost of the service was incorrect. It is $40 per day or $20 for a half-day with lunch and snacks included.
The newspaper regrets the error.
In a story headlined “YMCA to offer emergency child care” on Page A3 of Tuesday’s newspaper, the cost of the service was incorrect. It is $40 per day or $20 for a half-day with lunch and snacks included.
The newspaper regrets the error.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Don't have an account?
Become a member today for less than $10/month and get your news any way you want it!Subscribe
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.