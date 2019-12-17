In the Prep Notebook on Page B1 of Wednesday's newspaper, the name of an Anacortes High School graduate who will be inducted this summer into the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame was incorrectly identified.
Greg Lowell has since 1988 coached boys' basketball at Inglemoor High School.
The newspaper regrets the error.
