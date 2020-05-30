In a story on Page A3 on Saturday headlined “Burlington council confronts finance issues amidst pandemic,” a detail of the budget proposal presented by Mayor Steve Sexton was misstated. The document warned of closing the library and ending city recreation programs if the city does not raise revenue.
The newspaper regrets the error.
