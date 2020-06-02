A story headlined "Skagit County considers budget cuts" on on page A1 of Tuesday's newspaper incorrectly reported the direction given to Skagit County Administrator Trisha Logue.
Logue was asked by the county commissioners to continue assessing options for budget cuts and to keep the commissioners updated. No date was set for the next steps in the discussion.
The newspaper regrets the error.
