A story headlined “A broader focus” on Page A1 of Sunday’s newspaper mischaracterized the certification status of two area medical fitness centers. Both Urban Fitness & Health and United General District 304’s United Fitness Center meet the requirements to be certified by the Medical Fitness Association but neither has such certification because of the cost.
The newspaper regrets the error.
