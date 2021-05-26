A story headlined “County holds pop-up vaccine clinic at Skagit Speedway” on page A1 of Wednesday's newspaper misstated the location of an upcoming pop-up clinic. The July 3 vaccine clinic at the Big Lake 3rd of July Festival will be held at Big Lake Elementary School.
The newspaper regrets the error.
