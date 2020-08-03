In a story headlined "Local group to participate in nuclear events" on Page A5 of Sunday's newspaper, the name of a group member and the time the group will participate in the online events were incorrect.
Bud Anderson is the program coordinator for Skagit Valley peace and nuclear disarmament group No More Bombs, while the group's Zoom presentation will be 7 to 8 p.m. Aug. 6.
Go to nomorebombs.org or more information.
The newspaper regrets the errors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.