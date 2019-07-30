In a story headlined "Elected officials weigh in on lawsuit against Navy" on Page A3 of Tuesday's newspaper, the location of where the Navy will add its Growler jets was misstated. The jets will be based at Whidbey Island Naval Air Station's Ault Field.
The newspaper regrets the error.
