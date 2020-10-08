In a story headlined “Co-op donates $10,000 to support food assistance” on page A3 of Wednesday’s newspaper, the names of Skagit Valley Food Co-op Marketing and Outreach Director Nicole Vander Meulen and Skagit Food Distribution Center Manager Cole Bitzenburg were misspelled.
A story headlined “A bigger picture: Effort underway to weave tribal perspective into Anacortes schools” on page A1 of Tuesday’s newspaper incorrectly reported the Samish Indian Nation’s federal status. The Samish is a federally recognized tribe.
The newspaper regrets the errors.
