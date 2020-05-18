— A story headlined "Housemates hope new garden inspires" on Page A3 of Saturday's newspaper incorrectly listed the organization to which Helen Weber once belonged. She was a King County Master Gardener.
— A story headlined "Master Gardeners put resources online" on Page B4 of Friday's newspaper had an incorrect web address. The resources are at extension.wsu.edu/skagit/mg/food.
The newspaper regrets the errors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.