n In a story headlined "Relief available for those behind on utility bills" on page A1 of Thursday's newspaper, information about a statewide moratorium on disconnecting utilities was incorrect. The moratorium for private companies, including Puget Sound Energy and Cascade Natural Gas, has been extended to July 31. That moratorium does not apply to the Skagit Public Utility District.
n On page A4 of Thursday's newspaper, the label over the obituaries was incorrect.
The newspaper regrets the errors.
