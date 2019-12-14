A photo caption on page C1 of Friday’s newspaper that appeared with a story headlined “Holiday gift plants” incorrectly described a kind of flower. The flower is an amaryllis.

A story headlined “County’s 2020 budget passed” that ran on page A3 of Tuesday’s newspaper incorrectly stated the title of Trisha Logue. She is the county administrator.

The newspaper regrets the errors.

 

Load comments