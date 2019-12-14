A photo caption on page C1 of Friday’s newspaper that appeared with a story headlined “Holiday gift plants” incorrectly described a kind of flower. The flower is an amaryllis.
A story headlined “County’s 2020 budget passed” that ran on page A3 of Tuesday’s newspaper incorrectly stated the title of Trisha Logue. She is the county administrator.
The newspaper regrets the errors.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.