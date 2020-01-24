n A story headlined “On Stage” on page E8 of Thursday’s 360 section incorrectly listed the website at which tickets for “The Cocoanuts” are available. Tickets can be purchased at BrownPaperTickets.com.

n A story headlined “Getting revitalized” on page A1 of the Jan. 17 newspaper mischaracterized Morgan Randall’s thoughts on steps to support revitalization of downtown Mount Vernon. She believes the city should do more to support revitalization through encouraging and incentivizing renovation of old buildings.

The newspaper regrets the errors.

Load comments