n A story headlined “On Stage” on page E8 of Thursday’s 360 section incorrectly listed the website at which tickets for “The Cocoanuts” are available. Tickets can be purchased at BrownPaperTickets.com.
n A story headlined “Getting revitalized” on page A1 of the Jan. 17 newspaper mischaracterized Morgan Randall’s thoughts on steps to support revitalization of downtown Mount Vernon. She believes the city should do more to support revitalization through encouraging and incentivizing renovation of old buildings.
The newspaper regrets the errors.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.