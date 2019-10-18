Washington State coach Mike Leach has seen improvement in his defense but more is needed as the Cougars seek their first Pac-12 win of the season when Colorado visits today.
The Cougars have given up 143 points and 1,715 yards in losing to UCLA, No. 13 Utah and No. 17 Arizona State in consecutive games. The losses to UCLA and Utah prompted defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys to abruptly resign two weeks ago.
"I think we've been disjointed on defense and I don't think we've totally grasped an identity," Leach said. "I don't think we did a great job of giving a clear message in camp."
Leach said Claeys' resignation also set the defense back, although he thinks interim defensive coordinators Roc Bellantoni and Darcel McBath have already improved things.
"Think it created a lot more energy," Leach said. "I think the communication was better. I think we lined up better, and I thought we had a lot more energy on the sideline,"
But the defense still gave up a touchdown with 34 seconds left to give Arizona State a 38-34 victory last Saturday, keeping the Cougars (3-3, 0-3 Pac-12) winless in the conference. It was the last in a series of big plays for the Sun Devils.
Leach said the defense needs some more vocal leaders.
"We've got kind of a quiet group," Leach said. "We need a few alpha guys in there that kind of lead the charge."
Colorado is also looking to right itself. While Washington State lost in the final seconds, Colorado (3-3, 1-2) got blown out 45-3 by No. 12 Oregon last week for a second consecutive league loss.
"Each individual guy has to get better and fix his individual issues, whatever they are," coach Mel Tucker said. "Then we can get better."
