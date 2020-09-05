The Anacortes City Council intends to hear competing proposals at a meeting Tuesday for the future of the Tommy Thompson Train that ran through the city from 1979 to 1999.
A vintage restorer proposes giving the train a new life in Lincoln, California. But a local nonprofit organization wants to get it running again in Anacortes.
Thomas G. Thompson Jr., a mechanical engineer at the Shell Oil Refinery, had restored and operated the locomotive train as the Anacortes Railway until 1999. After his death, the train was stored in Seattle but returned to Anacortes in 2012 when his widow, Anne, donated it to the city.
The 2012 agreement, signed by Anne Thompson and then-Mayor Dean Maxwell, specified that the train would be on “static display for the enjoyment of the community.”
But she and her son, Headen, now want the city to sell the train to Bret Iwan, who owns Bungalow Modern restoration and Iwan Locomotive Works. He is offering the city $117,500 for the train and rails and would operate it in Lincoln.
“Our family’s only wish is to see this train run again, and inspire and delight future generations to the awesome power and beauty of steam railroads that my father saw,” Headen Thompson wrote to the city. “The train stored in its current building with a proposed window cut in one wall as a static exhibit, in our opinion, offers little inspiration.”
Anne Thompson and Mayor Laurie Gere signed a new agreement on Dec. 12, allowing the city to sell the train. Proceeds would be used to “interpret and memorialize the legacy of Thomas G. Thompson, Jr. and his Train and support the work of the Anacortes Museum,” according to that agreement.
City Attorney Darcy Swetnam said Iwan proposes using Thompson’s “Anacortes Railway” name and retaining the train’s historic look and markings.
Dave Sem, president of the nonprofit Anacortes Railway Group, said his organization has the resources and support to operate the train here.
He said the team of supporters includes Ryan Handel, an engineer on the Mount Rainier Railroad and, formerly, the Anacortes Railway; three local construction companies; and local service clubs and nonprofits. The proposed train route is the Ben Root Skate Park to 34th Street using the right of way on the Tommy Thompson Trail.
With the exception of the approved route, which would require a right-of-way use agreement with the city, he said the nonprofit “can satisfy every requirement” of the Dec. 12 agreement allowing the sale of the train to another party.
A nonprofit Anacortes Railway group tried once before to get the train going and even had it certified by the state Department of Labor of Industries in 2015, firing it up and running it down a 50-yard stretch of track next to the W.T. Preston. However, the nonprofit announced its dissolution before signing an agreement with the city to operate the train.
