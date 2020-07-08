Construction on a county-owned mental health stabilization campus in Sedro-Woolley will proceed, with the granting of a crucial city permit.
Andrew Reeves, a hearing examiner with Sound Law Center working for the city of Sedro-Woolley, made the determination late Monday to issue this conditional-use permit, allowing for work on a 16-bed evaluation and treatment center to continue.
The facility is dedicated to short-term, acute mental health care and will be the only one of its kind in the North Sound region, including Island, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties, said Deputy County Administrator Kayla Schott-Bresler at a June 18 public hearing.
Ken Hansen, director of the county Facilities Management department, said the permit conditions, including a landscaping plan and light protection for residential areas, were recommended by the city and won’t affect plans for construction.
After a 14-day appeal period, the city can issue building permits, and Hansen said the county plans to put the project out for bid in early August.
Construction will take about a year, he said.
The county is working with the city to install a dedicated turn lane on Highway 20 to make entry to the property east of PeaceHealth United General Medical Center easier, he said.
This facility is needed to replace a similar facility at the Sedro-Woolley Innovation for Tomorrow (SWIFT) Center, which is set to close, Schott-Bresler said.
Hansen said the county is planning a second phase to the project, which would add a second 16-bed facility to the campus, but he said it’s unclear when state grant money will be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.