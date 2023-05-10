Skagit County is evaluating whether to ask residents for help in funding road improvements in their area.
At a meeting Monday with county leaders and consultant Fehr & Piers, this was pitched as a possible solution to paying for major repairs on failing county roads that leadership says are too expensive to fund locally but aren’t used enough to attract state and federal grants.
Carmen Kwan, project manager with the consultant, presented a number of possible revenue sources and asked commissioners where to focus further study.
So-called road improvement districts can be formed by agreement between the county and a number of property owners in an area, she said. They’re formed to raise money for a specific road project and impose a property tax on these properties until that project is paid for.
They require a majority vote of the property owners who would form the district, she said.
County Commissioner Lisa Janicki said she liked the idea of local funding going toward local road improvements.
Commissioner Peter Browning likened this idea to a toll. It’s common for government to charge someone for using a road, and this tax would act like a toll.
“All over the world, (government) charges people to use a road that only benefits people at the end of that road,” he said in an interview.
He pointed to roads like North Shore Drive along Lake Cavanaugh or Edens Road on Guemes Island. Both of these rural roads need significant investments, and they’re almost exclusively used by nearby residents, he said.
It would make sense to take out a bond up front and use road improvement district revenue to pay it off, Browning said.
Fehr & Peers will come back to the commissioners later with a presentation focused on these districts, according to Chris Breiland, principal with the firm.
Currently, local funding for road projects comes from a property tax on unincorporated Skagit County. This money is generally used as a local match for larger state or federal grants, though a large portion of it is used to subsidize operations and maintenance for the Guemes Island Ferry, according to Grace Kane, county public works director.
In her presentation, Kwan showed in every year since 2021, the county has spent more out of its road fund than it has taken in. Of its spending, 71% is for road construction and maintenance.
The commissioners were given a handful of funding methods to consider for further study but were most interested in learning more about road improvement districts.
Impact fees, a one-time cost on new development to offset its impact on roads, were met with skepticism from the board.
Janicki said with the high cost of housing in the county, “I have a hard time loading more cost upfront.”
They discussed another local taxing district, called a transportation benefit district, that would allow the commissioners to impose a sales tax or car tab fee for all of unincorporated Skagit County.
But Janicki said sales taxes are unpopular, and she didn’t want to overwhelm voters and risk a no-vote on the upcoming emergency medical services levy.
Meanwhile, Browning said a car tab fee would be a hard sell to car dealerships, and he was concerned with the possible consequences.
Commissioner Ron Wesen said he wanted to see a map of areas expected to see extensive development before weighing in.
He acknowledged a self-imposed property tax is a tough sell to residents already dealing with insufficient roads.
“I think there’s more exploration and education that needs to happen,” he said in an interview.
