Cover Desk is proud to announce a strategic partnership with technology think tank InsurTech360.
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cover Desk is proud to announce a strategic partnership with technology think tank InsurTech360. With a focus on robotic process automation (RPA), the partnership gives Cover Desk access to the InsurTech Innovation Lab, a community of 2,000 industry experts and technology partners.
"Cover Desk is so much more than a people company," says Cover Desk CEO Andy Priesman. "This partnership allows us to expand our technology capabilities and build a consultancy of innovative tools that our clients can use to be more efficient, effective and profitable."
Through data, analytics and intelligent digital transformation, InsurTech360 will work with Cover Desk to develop and apply RPA solutions to streamline existing processes and maximize results for Cover Desk clients. Insurance technology expert Chris Frankland is at the helm of InsurTech360.
"We have created and cultivated a community within the InsurTech Innovation Lab that gives Cover Desk access to exciting new technology solutions," says Frankland. "There is already so much synergy between InsurTech360 and Cover Desk; we have the opportunity to do something really special."
About InsurTech360
Founded in 2021 by global InsurTech innovator Christopher Frankland, InsurTech360 has quickly established itself as a leading voice across the insurance digital transformation space. With the recently launched InsurTech Innovation Lab and InsurTech Innovators community, insurance organizations can tap into a rich ecosystem of technology and innovation-focused solutions, partnerships and thought leadership. For more information, visit InsurTech360.com. To learn more about the lab, drop by InsurTechInnovationLab.com.
About Cover Desk
Founded in 2018 by insurance veteran Andy Priesman, Cover Desk is an innovative industry leader in virtual assistance solutions. With a team of over 800 highly educated virtual assistants based in the Philippines, Cover Desk brings personalized service and cutting-edge technology to independent insurance agents throughout the United States and Canada. Through Cover Desk's turnkey virtual capabilities, insurance professionals can focus on their core insurance business with the administrative support needed to grow and thrive. For more information, visit coverdesk.com.
