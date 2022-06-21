By Skagit Publishing staff

Cases of COVID-19 are about the same as the past few weeks.

The state Department of Health reported 172 new cases of COVID-19 in Skagit County for the five days running June 12- 16, about on par with the 173 the previous week.

In that same period, there were no new COVID-19 deaths and six new hospitalizations in Skagit County, according to the state Department of Health.

Through June 16, Skagit County has had 210 COVID-19 deaths and 1,211 hospitalizations since the first case was confirmed here in March 2020.

