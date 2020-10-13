SEATTLE — The coronavirus pandemic and a controversial sex education mandate are casting a shadow over the race for Washington state education chief in the November election.
With upheaval affecting all corners of public life in 2020, incumbent state superintendent Chris Reykdal says his experience as a longtime educator and state legislator will be the steadying force needed to help the state's nearly 300 public school districts navigate the public health crisis that's prompted most schools to go online for the foreseeable future.
His challenger is Maia Espinoza, who runs a Latino leadership group and has served on the state education department's Race and Ethnicity Student Data task force and the Governor's Commission on Hispanic Affairs. She says she'd suggest loosening the existing state recommendations on how to safely return to buildings, push districts to implement a school voucher-like stipend to help families pay for remote learning costs and urge teachers to go back to school as essential workers.
Washington state had the first confirmed virus case in the U.S. in late January. Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee on April 6 issued an emergency order to keep schools across the state closed through the end of the last school year. By this fall, most school districts had decided to start the new school year remotely, though a small number have opened for a hybrid in-person model. The governor announced recommendations in August for school reopening that is based on county coronavirus infection rates, though the decision to reopen is ultimately left up to the local school districts.
Espinoza is tying parents' mounting frustration over chaotic online learning systems to the incumbent's leadership. The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction doesn't have authority to reopen schools.
"Parents perceive hypocrisy. Kids are allowed at day care, adults being able to go out to restaurants, but their kids not being allowed to go to school," said Espinoza, 31, of Lakewood, who ran as a Republican in a losing bid for a seat in the state House of Representatives two years ago.
Reykdal said his opponent has no relevant experience or knowledge on this complex issue and said many parents are actually uncomfortable with the idea of going back to the classroom during a pandemic. He said child care centers are smaller and more self-contained compared to most public schools, and that child care and restaurants are also voluntary services.
"We have a lot of parents who are nervous about that," Reykdal said of in-person learning. "They're making really hard choices."
Reykdal, 48, of Tumwater, is a former high school teacher and school board member who served three terms as a Democrat in the state House. Beyond the COVID crisis, expanding the school year is one of his biggest priorities if re-elected for another four-year term as state superintendent — an issue Espinoza also supports.
His re-election prospects have been dogged by a comprehensive sex education bill that his administration requested, which was approved by the Legislature along party lines in March but now faces backlash as Referendum 90 on the ballot. Espinoza was moved to run against Reykdal because she said she and other parents have been angered by the mandate.
Reykdal got just 40% of the vote in the primary in August, while Espinoza got 25% and the third-place finisher got 20% — meaning far more people voted against the incumbent than for him.
