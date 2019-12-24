Tori Crawford is torn.
For the first time, her husband Jamal is home for the holidays with their three young kids and she’s feeling a little bit guilty because it feels so good having the family together at the expense of his illustrious NBA career.
During their 13-year relationship, they always celebrated Christmas away from Seattle at hotels or basketball games while Crawford toiled in the league from 2000 to 2019 with eight different teams.
But when the 19-year journeyman didn’t land with a team at the start of the NBA season, he suddenly had time to do the things he’s always wanted to do.
Recently, Crawford and his 6-year-old daughter, London, attended a dance at her school together. He’s been spending an inordinate amount of time on the court coaching his 9-year-old son JJ, who is developing into a basketball prodigy.
And last week, the Crawford clan spent an evening distributing toys to nearly 100 kids at Emerson Elementary with the assistance of the Christian humanitarian organization World Vision and the Rotary Boys and Girls Club.
“This is me,” said Crawford, who stood tall in the middle of the room and beamed with delight while wearing a furry red and white Santa hat. “This is what I’m all about.”
“When I was younger, I used to always think making it to the NBA would be the coolest thing in the world. I’d dream about it every day. But as you progress and you attain that goal, then you realize the coolest thing is the effect you can have on people, and kids especially. For me this is like the coolest thing.”
That’s why Tori is torn.
She knows her husband loves helping others and she loves how her family has become ingrained in his charitable acts.
But she also knows, Crawford is clamoring to resume his professional career.
“I feel like I’m right in the middle,” she said. “I obviously want him to do what his passion is until he can not do it anymore, but at the same time, every time his agent calls I’m like, ‘Oh, no, is this the time? Is this the day he goes back to the NBA?’
“This would be the second year that we would be apart. Every year we’d go where he goes. When he was in L.A., we were there for six years. When he got traded to Minnesota, we moved to Minnesota. Then when he went to Phoenix (last season) and we were like, ‘OK we’ll stay home this time.’ So yeah, I’m on the fence.”
However, Crawford, who turns 40 in March, is unequivocal about his desires to reclaim his NBA dream.
“I’m not retired,” he said adamantly. “But I am enjoying this time with my family. ... So I’m looking at it like the glass is half full because I’m able to do things that I wouldn’t have been able to do.”
Still, Crawford, the first three-time winner of the NBA Sixth Man of the Year (2010, ‘14 and ‘16), said he believes he can help a team in a mentoring role and as a scorer off the bench.
The 6-foot-5 shooting guard has tallied 19,414 points in 1,326 games and ranks 53rd on the NBA’s career scoring list ahead of Hall of Famers Scottie Pippen, Isiah Thomas and Julius Erving.
During 64 games off the bench last season with Phoenix, Crawford averaged just 7.9 points, which was the lowest since his rookie season and nearly half of his 14.6 career scoring average.
