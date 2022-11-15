SEAM Certification™, a first-of-its-kind measure of corporate real estate social sustainability, will provide guidance, resources, and certification for achieving positive social impact in the built environment

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEAM, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization led by commercial real estate industry leaders Rainey Shane and Alex Demestihas, has announced the world's first social impact certification, accreditation, and membership program. SEAM Certification™ will provide a roadmap for developers, property owners, and occupiers to maximize opportunities for positive social impact through the built environment.


