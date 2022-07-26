CrossCountry Consulting (PRNewsfoto/CrossCountry Consulting)

Spencer Abel to provide leadership to rapidly growing West Coast practice

SEATTLE, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory firm, today announced the promotion of Spencer Abel to Partner. In this new role, Abel will provide valuable senior-level leadership as CrossCountry continues to grow its presence on the West Coast.

