SEATTLE, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (Nasdaq: CTIC), a commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers, today announced that an authorized subcommittee of the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted equity awards to four new employees as equity inducement awards outside of the Company's Amended and Restated 2017 Equity Incentive Plan (but under the terms of the Amended and Restated 2017 Equity Incentive Plan) and material to the employees' acceptance of employment with the company. The equity awards were approved on March 20, 2023, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).


