SEATTLE, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) today announced that management will provide a corporate overview at two upcoming investor conferences in New York and London.
Presentation details:
Event: Stifel Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Time: 1:15 p.m. ET
Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, November 17, 2022
Time: 10:50 a.m. ET/3:50 p.m. GMT
Both presentations will be webcast live and available for replay from the Investors section of CTI BioPharma's website at www.ctibiopharma.com.
We are a commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. CTI has one FDA-approved product, VONJO® (pacritinib), a JAK2 and IRAK1 inhibitor, that spares JAK1. VONJO is approved for the treatment of adults with intermediate- or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis with a platelet count below 50 × 109/L. This indication is approved under FDA accelerated approval based on spleen volume reduction. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s). CTI is conducting the Phase 3 PACIFICA study of VONJO in patients with myelofibrosis and severe thrombocytopenia as a post-marketing requirement.
VONJO® is a registered trademark of CTI BioPharma Corp.
CTI BioPharma Investor Contacts:
Argot Partners
+212-600-1902
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cti-biopharma-to-present-at-upcoming-november-conferences-301671331.html
SOURCE CTI BioPharma Corp.
