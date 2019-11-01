SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry will miss at least three months for the ailing Warriors because of a broken left hand that required surgery, the toughest blow yet early in an already difficult season for struggling Golden State following five straight trips to the NBA Finals.
Now, both Splash Brothers are on the sidelines, leaving Golden State thin in the backcourt while facing a 1-3 record and just trying to stay in games. Klay Thompson is recovering from surgery July 2 for a torn ACL in his left knee that he injured June 13 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals that won Toronto its first championship.
Before Friday night's game against San Antonio, Warriors coach Steve Kerr acknowledged his team's incredible injury misfortune, dating back to the Finals last spring when star forward Kevin Durant was lost to a ruptured Achilles tendon shortly before Thompson went down.
However, Kerr also stressed he didn't want his players dwelling on the negative with so much season still ahead.
"It's just insane what's happened," Kerr said. "But we've had a lot of good fortune here too over the years. So we don't spend too much time thinking about what it all means. We just push forward and try to do our jobs."
Curry underwent surgery Friday on the hand and second metacarpal of his index finger, and the team said he will miss at least three months but is expected to make a full recovery.
The Warriors announced Curry had undergone surgery Friday morning performed by Dr. Steven Shin at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles. An update on his progress is planned after three months, which would be early February. If he makes that timeline or close to it that would give Curry about 30 games remaining in the regular season.
He has indicated he wants to play for the U.S. team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, so Curry likely would prefer to play games before that.
