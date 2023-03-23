Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Financial Technology Products And Companies

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --  FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced that Cy, a revolutionary financial advisor assisted robo advisory platform from CyborgTech, WBI's software affiliate, has been selected for the third year in a row as "Best Robo Advisory Platform" in the annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program.


