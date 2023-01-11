Differentiated Solution in Fast Growing External Attack Surface Management Market Led to 250% ARR Growth in 2022

KIRKLAND, Wash., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberpion, a cybersecurity leader in external attack surface management (EASM), today announced that Marc Gaffan has been named Chief Executive Officer. Additionally, Doron Gill will serve as Vice President of Engineering, and Ido Samson joins as Chief Revenue Officer. Co-founder Nethanel Gelernter is moving from CEO to Chief Technology Officer where he will focus on accelerating innovation and scaling Cyberpion's EASM platform. 


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.