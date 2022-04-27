The charity turns to CDR to lead strategy for transformative donor marketing
WASHINGTON, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CDR Fundraising Group, a Moore company, announced today that they have been selected by the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute as their agency of record, providing an integrated donor experience across all platforms, channels and devices. The engagement includes omnichannel marketing strategy, copywriting and creative design, as well as analytics and reporting for Dana-Farber's annual giving program.
CDR Fundraising Group will be responsible for the overarching marketing strategy and the execution of the donor journey. Working with their partners at SimioCloud, they will use advanced modeling to deliver actionable solutions and move more donors into Dana-Farber's mid and major donor pipeline. This growth of a higher value pipeline for Dana-Farber will begin with acquiring new donors via all media channels.
"We look forward to partnering with the best-in-class development professionals at Dana-Farber to build a program that will fully express their mission and deliver extraordinary results," said Steve Harrison, president of CDR Fundraising Group. "Through the power of integration, creative development, branding, messaging and analytics, we will engage current and future donors to help continue to support Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's mission to end cancer."
CDR Fundraising Group will concentrate on consistent marketing across all channels, keeping a laser focus on results to help the client build truly effective direct response strategies. With this approach, the organization will inspire the continued involvement and dedication of donors to support the ongoing research to prevent, treat and Defy Cancer.
"CDR Fundraising Group's best-in-class analytics drives transformational growth," said Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer of Moore. "Their expert-level knowledge of nonprofit organizations, donor interaction and engagement make them the right choice to support and exceed the goals of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute."
To learn more about CDR Fundraising Group and the services they provide to help nonprofits grow, visit cdrfg.com.
About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the world's leading centers of cancer research and treatment. Dana-Farber's mission is to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement and advocacy. Dana-Farber is a federally designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and a teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. They provide the latest treatments in cancer for adults through Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center and for children through Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. Dana-Farber is the only hospital nationwide with a top 5 "U.S. News & World Report" Best Cancer Hospital ranking in both adult and pediatric care. As a global leader in oncology, Dana-Farber is dedicated to a unique and equal balance between cancer research and care, translating the results of discovery into new treatments for patients locally and around the world, offering more than 1,100 clinical trials.
About The Jimmy Fund
The Jimmy Fund, established in Boston in 1948, is comprised of community-based fundraising events and other programs that, solely and directly, benefit the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's lifesaving mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults. The Jimmy Fund is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge and the Variety Children's Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @TheJimmyFund.
About CDR Fundraising Group
CDR Fundraising Group, a Moore company, is an award-winning direct response fundraising agency that has created exponential revenue growth for nonprofit organizations for nearly 40 years. CDR provides a full suite of fundraising services uniquely tailored to each of its nonprofit clients. The agency's areas of expertise include multichannel marketing, data-driven audience targeting and media planning, creative strategy and execution, brand strategy, research and analytics, and specialization in mid-level, sustainer and catalog programs.
About Moore
Moore is a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company focused on the integration of the donor experience across all platforms, channels and devices. With over 3,500 employees in 40 locations across the country, the company provides strategy, creative, production, media, data and analytic services powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning to nonprofit, political and association clients. Moore is a recognized key contributor in strengthening these sectors.
Media Contact
Mac McKeever, 1st Degree on behalf of CDR Fundraising Group, 207.841.6110, mmckeever@1stdegree.com
SOURCE CDR Fundraising Group
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.