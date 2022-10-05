Eames becomes firm's first CAS Director, supporting Dark Horse CPAs in the delivery of client accounting and advisory services.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dark Horse CPAs, a top accounting and tax firm serving small businesses and individuals across the nation, announces the hiring of K.C. Eames as the firm's first Director of Client Accounting Service. Ms. Eames' adds extensive experience in the scoping, pricing, standardization, and delivery of client accounting and advisory services to the firm. Having been involved in nearly every aspect and function surrounding client accounting services, most notably at one of public accounting's most progressive firms in this service area, she has developed a comprehensive understanding of the problems facing both accountants and clients and has created integrated solutions that deliver unparalleled results.

