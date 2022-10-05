Eames becomes firm's first CAS Director, supporting Dark Horse CPAs in the delivery of client accounting and advisory services.
BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dark Horse CPAs, a top accounting and tax firm serving small businesses and individuals across the nation, announces the hiring of K.C. Eames as the firm's first Director of Client Accounting Service. Ms. Eames' adds extensive experience in the scoping, pricing, standardization, and delivery of client accounting and advisory services to the firm. Having been involved in nearly every aspect and function surrounding client accounting services, most notably at one of public accounting's most progressive firms in this service area, she has developed a comprehensive understanding of the problems facing both accountants and clients and has created integrated solutions that deliver unparalleled results.
K.C. found in Dark Horse the ability for her to leverage her knowledge and experience to positively impact a large number of accountants, and the profession as a whole. With the appropriate seat at the table and the ability to build with the right blend of autonomy and collaboration, she is excited to build solutions that increase the effectiveness and profitability of the firm's accountants and create more value for clients.
Speaking to the excitement for the work she is embarking on, K.C. explained, "I love helping my colleagues level up, from collaborating to aggregating knowledge and making it easily accessible for all. I'm excited to join a bold and innovative firm that's positively disrupting the profession and creating a better career for accountants. Getting to make a direct impact on the CPAs I'm currently supporting, and those to come, as well as on the industry at large is a powerful feeling."
She believes that this disruption is needed because, "the accounting industry has many stale, outdated practices that have been too slow to change." And, she believes that Dark Horse is a vessel for this needed change as they have, "flipped the old model upside down. Their unique model puts the power back in the hands of the accountants who are actually doing the work by aligning incentives and helping them live their best life. I can already see that this has positive downstream impacts on their client relationships and the caliber of services they provide."
Speaking about how her previous experience informs what she brings to Dark Horse, she stated, "my background in audit helped me build a strong foundation for effective documentation and process standardization which has led to more efficient and higher quality work at scale." More recently in her role at her previous firm, "I immersed myself in all of the tools, apps, and automations I could find which has helped me create a framework for approaching new solutions, all while juggling 30+ initiatives at the same time. This service area was in its infancy, across the profession, when I joined the CAS department at my previous firm, so building it from scratch felt like working in a startup."
Moving forward, K.C. is excited to, "continue to improve the internal CPA-facing and external client-facing technology ecosystem, better define and communicate the services our CPAs provide to clients with clear value propositions and deliverables, and develop templates and guides to support the CPAs' use of the many tools and resources provided by Dark Horse in order to get them up and running faster and to reach more clients."
"K.C. has a deep understanding of the CAS business and is passionate about empowering accountants to systematically deliver these services in a way that drives substantial value to clients and deepens relationships," says Chase Birky, CEO & co-founder of Dark Horse CPAs. "On top of that, she's very well aligned with our firm's values and mission. When you combine expertise with passion, great things are possible, if not probable. I'm confident that she'll be instrumental in improving the practices and lives of our people."
About Dark Horse CPAs
Dark Horse CPAs provide integrated tax, accounting, and CFO services to small businesses and individuals across the U.S. The firm was founded to save small businesses (and their owners) from subpar accounting and tax services and subpar client experiences. They accomplish this through the resources and support of the firm as well as their Dark Horse peers. Their small business clients are Dark Horses among their larger and more well-known competition. Being a Dark Horse CPA means advocating for small businesses by bringing to them the tax strategies and accounting insights previously reserved for big businesses. It also means advocating for yourself, your peers, and the public accounting profession. To learn more, visit our client-facing site, Darkhorse.cpa, or our accountant-facing site, aBetterWay.cpa.
