NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Darnold’s return will have to wait at least another week.
The New York Jets quarterback was ruled out for the team’s game at Philadelphia on Sunday as he continues to recover from mononucleosis.
Darnold was originally scheduled to have medical tests Friday, but the doctors instead ran them Thursday night.
“The labs didn’t come back the way that we were hoping,” coach Adam Gase said Friday. “I know Sam’s disappointed, but we’re able to adjust and work quickly. Our guys have done a good job with any kind of changes that we’ve had to make.”
Darnold was diagnosed with mononucleosis on Sept. 11, three days after the season-opening loss to Buffalo. The initial hope was the 22-year-old quarterback might be ready to play again this week, but doctors have been monitoring Darnold’s spleen, which became enlarged, a common symptom of mononucleosis. A swollen spleen could rupture — a potentially life-threatening situation — if the area takes a hit, leading to the caution with which the doctors and team are using.
“It’s close,” Gase said, “but it’s not where it needs to be.”
Luke Falk will make his second straight start. The Jets also re-signed quarterback David Fales to serve as Falk’s backup.
“Sad for Sam that he has to go through this another week, but I’m excited for my opportunity,” Falk said. “I’m excited to go out there and play and help my team win.”
n CLEVELAND — Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. was fined $14,037 by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct after he fought with Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey last week.
Beckham and Humphrey were flagged after they tangled in the third quarter of Cleveland’s 40-25 win. Humphrey, who played Beckham aggressively the entire game, was also assessed the same $14,037 penalty.
The league decided not to levy fines for fighting on the both players. First-time offenders are fined $35,096, according to the league’s fine schedule.
n ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen has been cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol and is expected to play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
The team also says fullback Patrick DiMarco and safety Dean Marlowe have been cleared to play after spending the week in the protocol.
Allen was hurt following a helmet-to-helmet hit early in the fourth quarter of a 16-10 loss to New England last weekend. He was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday before practicing fully on Friday, when Buffalo listed his status as questionable.
n FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have placed longtime punter Matt Bosher on injured reserve and re-signed Matt Wile ahead of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.
The 31-year-old Bosher will miss at least eight weeks because of a groin injury. Offensive lineman John Wetzel was waived Saturday to clear a spot on the 53-man roster for Wile.
Bosher was sidelined with the injury in Week 3 at Indianapolis. He returned for last Sunday’s loss to Tennessee and practiced all week before being ruled out Friday, apparently after re-injuring the groin.
