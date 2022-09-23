Inca Digital, a Digital Asset Data Analytics Company, to Lead Work to Map the Impact of Digital Financial Assets  

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has awarded Inca Digital's government contracting division, Inca Digital Federal, a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract to research advanced methods for analyzing activity related to financial applications of distributed ledgers in a project called: "Mapping the Impact of Digital Financial Assets".

