MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Security Bank ("the Bank") is pleased to announce that David Pearson has been recognized as Volunteer of the Year for 2022 by the Northwest Housing Association (NHA). This is an accomplishment recognizing the contributions David has made to the Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) discussion with Snohomish County building officials.

David has over 25 years' experience in the housing industry.  He currently serves as a board member at the NHA, which is a non-profit trade organization dedicated to increasing the availability of unsubsidized affordable housing and to educating Washington homebuyers about modern, precision-built manufactured housing.


