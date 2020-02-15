PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jacob Davison had 30 points as Eastern Washington beat Portland State 89-81 on Saturday night.
Davison shot 9 for 12 from the floor and converted 10-of-12 free throws.
Mason Peatling had 22 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocks for Eastern Washington (17-8, 10-4 Big Sky Conference). Casson Rouse added 11 points. Kim Aiken Jr. had 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Matt Hauser had 24 points for the Vikings (12-14, 6-8). Holland Woods added 18 points and six steals. Sal Nuhu had five steals.
The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Vikings on the season. Eastern Washington defeated Portland State 71-69 on Jan. 4. Eastern Washington plays Sacramento State at home on Thursday. Portland State takes on Idaho at home on Monday.
Texas Rio Grande Valley 79, Seattle 72EDINBURG, Texas — Lesley Varner II scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Texas Rio Grande Valley held off Seattle.
Morgan Means hit a 3 with 1:23 left to pull Seattle within three, 73-70, but Varner made 3 of 4 from the line in the final minute to seal the win.
Varner was 10 of 11 from the free throw line and hit 6 of 11 from the floor for the Vaqueros (11-14, 7-5 Western Athletic Conference). Jordan Jackson had 15 points with four assists and three steals, Sean Rhea had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Javon Levi added 10 points and seven assists.
Terrell Brown scored 18 points and Means added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Seattle (12-14, 5-6). Myles Carter contributed 11 points and three steals.
UT-Rio Grande Valley plays a nonconference game with Division II UT-Permian Basin on Tuesday. Seattle hosts Grand Canyon on Thursday.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.