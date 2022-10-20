Day Zero Diagnostics (PRNewsfoto/Day Zero Diagnostics, Inc.)

Day Zero Diagnostics (PRNewsfoto/Day Zero Diagnostics, Inc.)

 By Day Zero Diagnostics, Inc.

DZD Will Continue Clinical Validation and Product Engineering of its Novel Technology Designed to Reduce Time to Diagnosis from Days to Hours

BOSTON and WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Day Zero Diagnostics Inc., an infectious disease diagnostics company utilizing genome sequencing and machine learning to combat the rise of antibiotic-resistant infections, today announced it was awarded $8.2 million in additional option stage funding from CARB-X, the Combating Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator, a global non-profit partnership dedicated to accelerating early antibacterial research and development to address the rising global threat of drug-resistant bacteria. The company received an initial $6.2 million CARB-X award in May of 2020. This latest award brings the total to over $16 million.

