Navy may train in Deception Pass State Park

Individual permitting for the Navy are now underway, though it is not yet clear which parks may be used.

 File Photo
The director of the State Parks Commission will be able to review the Navy’s nighttime training activities in state parks after a nine-month period, after which the director has the ability to expand the Navy’s training into daylight hours, the commission has clarified.

It voted unanimously at a special meeting Thursday to clarify language to an amendment passed before the final vote at their Jan. 28 meeting, when it allowed for the Navy’s training proposal in state parks to proceed.

Parks staff believed there was a disparity between the intent of the commission and the wording of the amendment, which called for a review after nine months and a restriction of training to occur only after visitor hours.

Parks Director Don Hoch is retiring in March, so the decision will rest on a future director. The commission is holding a meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 17, which could result in the hiring of a candidate.

The Navy will not be able to train in all of the 28 state parks it originally requested. Permits will be individually processed, so it is currently not yet known which parks, including Deception Pass State Park, will hold trainings.

