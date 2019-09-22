WASHINGTON (AP) — Frederic Brillant scored to help DC United blank the Seattle Sounders 2-0 Sunday night.
Lucas Rodriguez got the scoring started for DC United (13-10-9) in the 14th minute on a shot 13 yards away from the center of the box.
Brillant put DC United ahead 2-0 in the 54th minute with a shot 12 yards away from the center of the box, assisted by Wayne Rooney.
The Sounders (14-10-8) outshot DC United 17 to 12. Both teams had four shots on goal.
DC United drew four corner kicks, committed eight fouls and did not receive a card. Seattle drew five corner kicks, committed 10 fouls and was given one yellow card.
Both teams next play Sunday. DC United visits New York and the Sounders visit San Jose.
