The county Board of Commissioners will announce Feb. 23 whether the permit the gravel mine off Rosario Road can triple in size.
Lake Erie Pit LLC wants to expand from almost 18 acres to 53.5 acres.
Evergreen Islands, a local environmentalist group, appealed the special-use permit that county Hearing Examiner Wick Dufford approved in December.
“(The permitting process) did not evaluate the safety risks that the proposed mining poses to the geologically unstable land directly west of the mine,” Kyle Loring, representing Evergreen Islands, said during a hearing.
The permit will allow the company to mine up to 60,000 tons a year for the next 60 years. It would remove 36 acres of forest and increase the company’s traffic to 26 daily truck trips, Monday through Saturday, though it could be higher with demand.
Some residents near the mine opposed the expansion during public comment periods, citing concerns about traffic and slides.
A State Environmental Policy Act review from the county found that the “slopes are stable” and that “no significant erosion is anticipated to occur on site.” Documents state the mine company will have a 100-foot setback from the property line to mitigate potential failures from entering neighboring properties.
However, this point is hotly contested by Evergreen Island and others who believe the permitting process was not thorough enough in studying potential impacts on nearby bluffs dotted with homes.
Dan McShane, a geologist with the environmental consulting firm Stratum Group, presented research on behalf of Evergreen Islands. He said he had previously done work on the nearby shoreline bluff. Most of his work is with identifying geologic hazards, and his background includes working as an expert witness for plaintiffs after the Oso landslide in 2014 and consulting for gravel mine companies.
“The gravel mine expansion could exacerbate instability of the bluff,” McShane told the American. “I don’t know how many geologists have gone down to that beach, but it’s pretty scary,” he said.
McShane described seeing a cave-like blow-out failure that he said was caused by groundwater flow, in the bluff below where houses sit. He said the mine expansion will excavate a concrete-like glacial till layer in the ground that will allow more water to seep in and increase groundwater flow.
McShane said oversight of this hazard goes back years and that the land’s designation as a mineral resource overlay area might have led to the area permitting to be “fast-tracked.”
County officials and a representative of the mine contend that hydrologists who examined the site during the process found no potential hazards to the bluff with the expansion.
Skagit County Planning and Development Services Assistant Director Michael Cerbone and Stephen Taylor, who is representing Bill Wooding, who owns the mine, asked the commissioners to reject Evergreen Island’s appeal.
Cerbone said during the meeting that traffic impacts were found not to be significant and that “the information in the records suggest that groundwater flow is to the north-northeast toward Lake Erie.”
Wooding said during the meeting that water seeping along the bank is not coming from his gravel pit.
Taylor said Wooding is an “excellent miner” and “a good neighbor to everyone.”
* Skagit Publishing contributed to this report
