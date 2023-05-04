Senate Democrats charged Thursday that House Republicans’ debt limit demands would tip the U.S. into a recession through a forced choice of either sharp spending cuts or a federal default.

Democrats made the case in a hastily assembled Senate Budget Committee hearing as both parties struggled to win over public opinion ahead of a meeting on the debt limit next week between President Joe Biden, Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders.


