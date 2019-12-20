Most Americans don't enjoy impeachments. Whether they think the charges against the president are warranted or not, they don't revel in the world watching us tear ourselves apart.
When the final vote came Wednesday evening, it is unlikely that even Donald Trump's harshest critics screamed out in joy. Though they believed wholeheartedly the president deserved to be impeached, they did not bask in the victory.
They did not marvel at seeing America at its lowest point. Yet they breathed a sigh of relief that a president who had broken the laws of our Constitution was held accountable. And they braced themselves for the possible repercussions.
Democrats knew they would be taking a big political risk by impeaching Trump. The fact that it occurred one year away from the presidential election made it even more perilous. But the president had to be impeached for democracy's sake.
They knew that some would view impeachment as a ploy to weaken Trump's chances for re-election. They realized that it likely would energize his base and motivate his lukewarm supporters to work harder on his behalf.
They knew it would provide cover for moderate Republicans who voted for Trump in 2016 and likely would vote for him again in 2020 but were too embarrassed to admit it. A politically polarized impeachment would give them just the excuse they needed to do what they wanted to do all along without feeling any guilt.
Over the course of the impeachment hearings, Trump's approval ratings gradually increased, fueled by once reluctant Republicans slowly climbing on board.
While Trump remains out of favor with the majority of Americans, the percentage of people overall who say he is doing a good job has increased 6 percentage points since the House of Representatives began the impeachment process in the fall.
Forty-five percent of those polled approve of the president's performance, while 51% disapprove, according to a Gallop poll released Wednesday, hours before congressional Democrats voted to impeach the 45th president.
Eighty-nine percent of Republicans approve of the job he's doing, compared with 8% of Democrats. Republican support is at its highest level since Trump took office.
That should come as no surprise. Many Republicans were looking for an opening that would allow them to throw their support behind Trump with an easy conscience. They were open to the GOP's argument that Democrats were sore losers who were out to get Trump after he defeated Hillary Clinton.
These Republicans don't necessarily care for Trump, the human being. But they are willing to overlook his many flaws by suggesting that the good economy and the rising stock market make up for his shortcomings. They eagerly attribute these gains to Trump without acknowledging that the trend began under Barack Obama after he rescued America from a crippling recession.
From the moment Trump became the Republican nominee, Republicans kept their eye on the prize. They stood by quietly as their party forfeited morals and integrity in order to get what it deems most important. More conscionable Republicans, however, are disheartened to see the party yield to a president who has no loyalty toward the values the GOP once firmly stood for.
For Republicans who choose to stand with Trump — not his die-hard base but those who know deep in their hearts that Trump is bad for America — the president came bearing gifts.
Trump has given them tax cuts for the wealthy and another shot at trickle-down economics — a concept that failed under Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush and ultimately led to recessions. He has granted them a slate of ultra-conservative federal judges spread so thick across America that the fabric of our nation will be altered for decades.
The biggest prize still awaits them — and it will be his legacy. If re-elected, Trump can give conservatives a lock-solid grip on the U.S. Supreme Court. Once aging Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is out of the way, Trump will fulfill what they have wanted most. That alone is worth their vote in November.
So it should come as no surprise that Trump's approval ratings have gone up, not just among Republicans but conservative-leaning independents as well.
Support has risen 42% among independents, up from 34% at the start of the impeachment hearings — the highest level of his presidency.
If you trust opinion polls, this might be a warning that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi knew what she was doing when she initially fought off demands by her party and many constituents to implement impeachment proceedings.
Polls, however, don't always tell the entire story. Sometimes the reality is worse.
One of the things we learned in 2016 is that it's nearly impossible to accurately conduct polls that involve Trump. Potential voters aren't forthcoming when asked if they plan to vote for him.
They know how polarizing he is and they don't want to give the impression that they might be bigoted or at the very least, insensitive. So they lie on the telephone.
Some national polls came pretty close to predicting the popular vote in 2016. Clinton defeated Trump by two points, 48% to 46%. It was the state polls that missed the mark by underestimating Trump's support. That gave the mistaken impression that Clinton was leading in the Electoral College, which ultimately gave Trump the victory.
While pollsters have tried to fix some problems by making sure underrepresented groups, such as those with less education, are included in 2020 surveys, there is little, if anything, they can do about the honesty issue.
Come November, Democrats might very well end up asking themselves if it was worth it to impeach a president in the House only to have the Senate save him from being removed from office.
Regardless of what happens in the election, the answer must always be a resounding yes. Trump had to be impeached, and history will bear witness to that.
Still, we hope that America will never have to go through this again.
— Dahleen Glanton is a columnist for the Chicago Tribune.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.