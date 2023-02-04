Biden

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage Friday at the Democratic National Committee winter meeting in Philadelphia.

 Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — The Democratic Party on Saturday approved reordering its 2024 presidential primary, replacing Iowa with South Carolina in the leadoff spot as part of a major shake-up meant to empower Black and other minority voters critical to its base of support.

Although more changes are possible later this year, the formal endorsement by the Democratic National Committee during its meeting in Philadelphia is an acknowledgement that the start of the 2024 primary will look very different from the one in 2020. Hundreds of party stalwarts climbed to their feet and cheered after the easy passage by voice vote.


