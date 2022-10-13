New survey finds that while 98% of college students believe in free speech, around two-thirds want to censor the other side's political views on campus
SEATTLE, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has recently published its findings from a survey of 1,000 current college students. In this survey, researchers sought to gain a better understanding of the political climate on campuses across the country leading up to the midterm elections.
Of the total 1,500 respondents surveyed, 98% of both students identifying as liberal and students identifying as conservative said that free speech is important to them. However, 61% of conservative students would choose to censor liberal viewpoints on campus while 66% of liberal students would choose to censor conservative viewpoints on campus.
Interestingly enough, this desire to censor politics also extends to the participants' own political parties. 57% of conservative students would also choose to censor conservative viewpoints on campus, and 55% of liberal students would censor liberal viewpoints on campus. However, liberal students conveyed a stronger desire to censor conservative viewpoints in social settings with other students.
Despite an apparent distaste for politics on campus in general, 92% of college students surveyed say they are at least somewhat likely to vote in the upcoming midterms. The issues most important to conservative students were healthcare and crime, while liberal students ranked abortion and gun control as their top issues. Overall, abortion and healthcare topped college students' list of political and social issues.
